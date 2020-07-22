NBX WaterShedsun
Logo
Site Manager PT
Dec. 2019 new logo
Staff Photo Update March 2020
May 2019
January Start with us
Ol’ Jenny
Oct. 2018 Update
T and J Jan 2020
Weekly Specials

ALLEN/HANCOCK COUNTY: Construction impacting traffic

ALLEN/HANCOCK COUNTY: Construction impacting traffic

Lane restrictions on Interstate 75 and State Route 15

The following highway construction is scheduled to occur within Allen and Hancock County. Work is dependent upon weather conditions, and unless otherwise noted, it will take place during daytime hours.

I-75 web 

INTERSTATE 75
IN ALLEN AND HANCOCK COUNTY

Overnight lane restrictions began on Sunday, July 19, on Interstate 75 between State Route 103 (exit 142) and State Route 235 (exit 145) for work to seal concrete on a bridge. Nightly lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. will continue for approximately three months as the work transitions to nighttime paving activities between Napoleon Road and SR 235 beginning Monday, July 27.

Ramp closures for pavement repairs at the SR 103 exit ramp from I-75 northbound and the SR 696 entrance ramp to I-75 southbound are expected to be complete by early next week.

 Shelly Company, Findlay is the general contractor.

 

SR 15 web 

STATE ROUTE 15

IN HANCOCK COUNTY

State Route 15 under U.S. 68, just south of Findlay, will be restricted to one lane beginning Wednesday, July 22 for approximately 30 days for finish work on the U.S. 68 bridge deck replacement project.

Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon is the general contractor.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
Route Driver PT NB
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
March 2020
Logo Panel April 2017
BVH March 2020
NBLS Website