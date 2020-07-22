ALLEN/HANCOCK COUNTY: Construction impacting traffic

Lane restrictions on Interstate 75 and State Route 15

The following highway construction is scheduled to occur within Allen and Hancock County. Work is dependent upon weather conditions, and unless otherwise noted, it will take place during daytime hours.

INTERSTATE 75

IN ALLEN AND HANCOCK COUNTY

Overnight lane restrictions began on Sunday, July 19, on Interstate 75 between State Route 103 (exit 142) and State Route 235 (exit 145) for work to seal concrete on a bridge. Nightly lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. will continue for approximately three months as the work transitions to nighttime paving activities between Napoleon Road and SR 235 beginning Monday, July 27.

Ramp closures for pavement repairs at the SR 103 exit ramp from I-75 northbound and the SR 696 entrance ramp to I-75 southbound are expected to be complete by early next week.

Shelly Company, Findlay is the general contractor.

STATE ROUTE 15 IN HANCOCK COUNTY

State Route 15 under U.S. 68, just south of Findlay, will be restricted to one lane beginning Wednesday, July 22 for approximately 30 days for finish work on the U.S. 68 bridge deck replacement project.

Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon is the general contractor.