Altrusa Club of Findlay Fall Vendor & Craft Show



FINDLAY – The Altrusa Club of Findlay will hold its annual Fall Vendor & Craft Show on Oct. 29.

The event returns to the Findlay Moose Lodge, 1028 W. Main Cross, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Twenty-three crafters and direct sales vendors will be set up with an assortment of cash and carry items.

Crafters will offer gourd art, satchels, tumblers, snow globes and snowmen, baked goods, jewelry, wooden signs and home décor, wreaths, and soup cozies and dish towels.

Direct sales vendors include Usborne Books, Tupperware, Thirty-One, Color Street, Pampered Chef, Tastefully Simple, Scentsy, Mary Kay and Damsel in Defense.

Lunch, including hot shredded chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, chips and beverages, will be available to purchase.

A Vera Bradley blanket and wine basket will be raffled off and a 50/50 drawing also will be offered.

Proceeds will help the Altrusa Club of Findlay fund its many service projects, including a Little Free Library at the city park, donations for Coats for Christmas, and serving food at Habitat for Humanity builds.

For more information on the show, visit Altrusa Club of Findlay’s Fall Vendor/Craft Show on Facebook.