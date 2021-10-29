Altrusa Club’s Vendor and Craft Fair Nov. 6

The Altrusa Club of Findlay will host its annual Fall Vendor & Craft Fair on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Start — or finish — your holiday shopping at the Findlay Moose Lodge, 1028 W. Main Cross, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds help fund Altrusa’s literacy initiatives and projects.

There will be 21 tables with both crafters and direct sales represented.

Crafters will offer jewelry, baked goods, crocheted items, custom tumblers, home decor, wood porch sitters and door hangers, wreaths, towels, recycled bags and decorative gourds.

For the first time, crafters outnumber direct sales vendors, which include Tupperware, Color Street, Origami Owl, Mary Kay, Tastefully Simple, Pampered Chef, Damsel in Defense and beFragrant.

Raffle items (Vera Bradley blanket and wine package), a 50-50 drawing, and food will be available.

Masks are recommended but not required.