Altrusa’s Vendor and Craft Fair: April 10

The Findlay’s Altrusa service club will host its annual Spring Vendor & Craft Fair on Saturday, April 10. Join the fun at the Findlay Moose Lodge (1028 W. Main Cross) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds help fund Altrusa’s literacy initiatives and projects.

Local crafters expected include Blingin’ Tumblers & Crafts by Chris, Granny T’s Bags & Bowls, Margi’s Creations, Round N Round Gifts, Alecia’s Craft Corner, Joyous Gems, Wreaths & More and Aprons for PTSD Awareness.

In addition, BeFragrant/The Cocoa Exchange, Color Street, Epicure, Mary Kay, Pampered Chef, Tupperware, Tastefully Simple, Perfectly Posh, Damsel in Distress and Discovery Toys are scheduled to be represented by direct sales vendors.

Raffle items (Vera Bradley blanket and wine package), a 50-50, and food will be available. The revised floor plan allows for increased social distancing and masks are required for everyone’s safety.