Altrusa’s vendor and craft fair November 7

Return to shopping when Findlay’s Altrusa service club hosts its annual Holiday Vendor & Craft Fair on Saturday, November 7. Join the fun at the Findlay Moose Lodge (1028 W. Main Cross) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds help fund Altrusa’s literacy initiatives and annual scholarship. NOTE: If Hancock County goes “red” on the covid status map, the event will be canceled.

Local crafters expected include Blingin’ Tumblers & Crafts by Chris, Designs by Ang (custom keychains), Fall Décor & More (decorative windows, lanterns and wine bottles), Granny T’s Bags & Bowls, Jody Stall (hand-crafted items), Margi’s Creations (gourd art), Phil Briggs (woodwork and homemade jerky) and Rick Krawczyk (door signs, hand painted snowmen hangers and 3-feet wooden snowmen).

In addition, BeFragrant/The Cocoa Exchange, Color Street, Dipsy Dip, Epicure, Mary Kay, Pampered Chef, Paparazzi, Pink Zebra, Thirty-One, Tupperware and Discovery Toys are scheduled to be represented by direct sales vendors.

Raffle items (framed original photos by Altrusan Kathleen Howard and packaged Vera Bradley holiday gifts), a 50-50, and food will be available. The revised floor plan allows for increased social distancing and masks are required for everyone’s safety.