Annual NBHS Alumni Dinner Held Last Friday

The North Baltimore Alumni Association held it’s annual dinner last Friday night, July 29, 2022 at the NB American Legion Hall. A meal catered by Kathy’s Korner of Arcadia was enjoyed by NB Alumni and friends.

After the dinner, the Class of 2022 was welcomed, and the other graduates were recognized and honored for the number of years they have been out of school. Honored classes recognized (in 5 year increments) were graduated from 5 years ago(2017) to more than 70 years (1952). The oldest alumnae attending was Mrs. Sally Halstead, from the NBHS Class of 1949. (73 years ago!)

Scholarship money ($750 each) was given to four 2022 graduates from the NB Alumni Association. The money is raised through the Good Ole Summertime golf outing and other fundraising, and other generous donations, often given in honor or memory of loved ones.

Four 2022 Graduates of North Baltimore High School attended the NBHS Alumni Association annual dinner (Friday, July 29, 2022) to receive scholarship money for their future educational needs. Left to Right: Emma Cotterman (headed to The Ohio State University) Cassadie Jacobs (headed to University of Findlay) Madison Westgate (headed to the University of Findlay) and Olivia Matthes (headed to Bowling Green State University) Congratulations to All!

These classmates represented the Class of 1972, celebrating their graduation from NBHS fifty years ago!

Left to right: Bill Credicott, Rick Steiff, Jan Shaffer Stein, Leslee Brumbaugh Thompson, Brian Dukes, Sandy Smith Johnston, Cuff Brumbaugh, Larry Solarik, Cathie Smith Robinson, Jill Shaffer Guy, Pam Parsons Boggs, David Wirt, Donald Bankey

Next year the annual dinner is scheduled for July 28, 2023. (Another gallery of photos from this event will be posted later this week)