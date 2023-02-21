Alumni Dinner & Golf Will Be the Last Weekend in July 2023

The NBHS Alumni Assn. will continue with the last weekend of July 2023 for hosting the NBHS Annual Alumni Dinner at the NB American Legion Banquet Room on Friday evening (7/28).

The NBHS Scholarship Fundraising Golf Scramble is Saturday (7/29) at 8 AM in the morning, at Birch Run, here in NB.

Look for more details and registrations/sign-ups coming soon!

from JP: There is no GOST being organized for 2023.

FYI – I have HEARD that there MAY be some sort of activities at the Village Park on Sunday. Details coming…

As far as GOST, may she rest in history, knowing that 40 years is a decent run for a small-town one-day festival. There were none like her…!