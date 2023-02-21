North Baltimore, Ohio

February 21, 2023 2:20 pm

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
OB You’re Expecting
Temp Replacement Feb. 2023
Ol’ Jenny
Briar Hill Health Update
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Weekly Specials
Logo
Help Wanted – Multiple Jan 2023
Fiber Locator

Alumni Dinner & Golf Will Be the Last Weekend in July 2023

 

The NBHS Alumni Assn. will continue with the last weekend of July 2023 for hosting the NBHS Annual Alumni Dinner at the NB American Legion Banquet Room on Friday evening (7/28).

The NBHS Scholarship Fundraising Golf Scramble is Saturday (7/29) at 8 AM in the morning, at Birch Run, here in NB.

Look for more details and registrations/sign-ups coming soon!

Raffle Ticket Sales help raise funds for the annual scholarships to NBHS grads. Rhonda (Reynolds) and Mike Nye buy tickets from Donny T and Jeremy Sharninghouse, whilst Tami T and Suzanne Bucher keep them all in line!

from JP: There is no GOST being organized for 2023.

FYI – I have HEARD that there MAY be some sort of activities at the Village Park on Sunday. Details coming…

As far as GOST, may she rest in history, knowing that 40 years is a decent run for a small-town one-day festival. There were none like her…! 

12 hours later North Main is filled with Classic Car Lovers
Shopping the Flea Market in the Business District
The Chardon Polka Band put on a great show!
It must be lunch time for fair food!
One-A-Chord entertains
The storms threatened but never arrived!
Cub Scouts raise the Flag to get the festivities started
GOST Sean Williams

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website