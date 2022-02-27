Alzheimer’s Assoc.:  Programs Provide Support During the Onset of Dementia

MAUMEE, OH — Feb. 27, 2022 — Several upcoming online programs offered by the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will offer help to families navigating the early stages of dementia: identifying the disease, learning more about it and discovering ways to talk to others about your concerns.

The virtual programs, being offered free to the community, are:

10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 3

10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, 12-1 p.m. on Monday, March 7

Dementia Conversations, 5-6 p.m. on Monday, March 7

Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 1-2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8

These programs will be presented on Zoom and pre-registration is required. To register, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900 and provide an email address. Instructions about how to join the webinars will be emailed to registrants.

“These programs provide a valuable grouping of information for families in the early stages of identifying dementia in a loved one,” said Pam Myers, Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter program director. “It details the initial signs of Alzheimer’s disease, provides tips on how to approach your loved ones when you have concerns about their memory problems, and answers general questions about Alzheimer’s and dementia.”

During 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, an identical program being offered at two separate times on March 3 and March 7 to accommodate viewers’ schedules, participants will learn about the common signs of dementia, how to approach someone about memory concerns, the importance of early detection and the benefits of a diagnosis, possible tests and assessments for the diagnostic process, and Alzheimer’s Association resources.

Dementia Conversations on March 7 offers guidance for approaching challenging and uncomfortable conversations about changing behaviors with family members. Learn tips for breaking the ice with your family to address some of the most common issues that can be difficult to discuss: going to the doctor for a diagnosis or medical treatment, deciding when to stop driving, and making legal and financial plans for future care.

Finally, Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia on March 8 offers a useful primer for viewers just learning about the disease. Learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s, the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, disease stages and risk factors, current research and treatments available for some symptoms, and the types of resources and support that are offered by the Alzheimer’s Association.

“Early diagnosis is critical, as it can improve quality of care and quality of life for someone living with dementia — it also can reduce the emotional and financial impacts of the disease,” Myers said. “Since the period before and just after a diagnosis can be fraught with confusion and questions, these programs help families navigate those early days.”

Those who are concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter at 419.537.1999 to schedule a care consultation and be connected with local resources that can help.

