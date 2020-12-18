Alzheimer’s Assoc. to Hold Virtual Educational Program on Variety of Topics

Maumee, OH – The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will be presenting a variety of virtual educational programs to help the community and families impacted by the disease.

These presentations cover a variety of topics and occur at different times during the day and evening via videoconferencing to allow individuals to participate in the convenience of their homes. They will discuss topics such as what is Alzheimer’s disease, how do you manage behaviors, legal and financial issues, and how to better communicate. We will even help you have a healthy brain! The programs are very helpful for anyone experiencing signs of memory loss, their family members who may be concerned, and the community member looking for more education.

All programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register for the program, call 800.272.3900

January 5– Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 2pm

January 5– Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior 4pm

January 6– 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s 11am

January 6– Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 2pm

January 7– Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers: Early Stage – Part 1 3:30pm

January 7– Effective Communication Strategies 6:30pm

January 8– Healthy Living for Brain and Body 10am

January 8– Legal and Financial 1 pm

January 11– Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 3pm

January 12 — 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s 2pm

January 13 –Effective Communication Strategies 11a

January 14 — Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers: Early Stage – Part 2 3:30pm

About the Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. In Ohio, more than 600,000 Alzheimer’s caregivers provide care for more than 220,000 loved ones impacted by Alzheimer’s disease. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.