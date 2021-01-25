Alzheimer’s Assoc. to Hold Virtual Educational Program

Maumee, OH – The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will be presenting a variety of virtual educational programs to help the community and families impacted by the disease.

These presentations cover a variety of topics and occur at different times during the day and evening via videoconferencing to allow individuals to participate in the convenience of their homes. They will discuss topics such as what is Alzheimer’s disease, warning signs to look for, how to manage behaviors, and to strategize about how to have difficult conversations. We will even help you have a healthy brain! The programs are very helpful for anyone experiencing signs of memory loss, their family members who may be concerned, and the community member looking for more education.

All programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register for the program, call 800.272.3900

Feb 1- Healthy Living for Brain and Body 3pm

Feb 1-Living with Alzheimer’s – Younger Onset 6pm

Feb 2- Dementia Conversations 2:30pm

Feb 3- Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 11am

Feb 4- Effective Communication Strategies 3pm

Feb 4- Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers Late Stage-Part 1 6:30pm

Feb 8-Dementia Conversations 11am

Feb 8- Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 3pm

Feb 9- Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior 10am

Feb 9- 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s 2:30pm

Feb 10- Effective Communication Strategies 11:30am

Feb 10 – 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s 4pm

Feb 11 -Healthy Living for Brain and Body 1pm

Feb 11- Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers Late Stage – Part 2 6:30pm