Alzheimer’s Association Event

Toledo, OH– Conversations with family members who are showing signs of dementia can be challenging and uncomfortable. The fear or lack of awareness that may accompany these conversations can result in delays that have serious consequences for the entire family.

Dementia Conversations with Dr. Scharre: Lewy Body Dementia and the Robin Williams Story begins with a short program offering helpful tips to assist families in having honest and caring conversations with family members. After the Dementia Conversations program, we are delighted to be able to share the video SPARK: Robin Williams and his battle with Lewy Body Dementia (LBD). The Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA) and the producers of Robin’s Wish created this 45-minute documentary for educational purposes. This fascinating adaptation delves deeper into the disease, its biology, myriad of clinical symptoms and its impact on both the person with LBD and the primary caregiver. LBDA is using this educational film to disseminate information about Robin Williams and his battle with undiagnosed Lewy body dementia to promote community and professional awareness and education to those affected by Lewy body dementia.



Closing out this event will be a live Q&A session with two renowned cognitive neurologists from The Ohio State University Center for Cognitive and Memory Disorders and a Lewy Body Center of Excellence, Dr. Douglas Scharre and Dr. Ari Merola.

This event will take place June 3, 11:00am-1:00pm

“We get so many questions surrounding these issues” says Pam Myers, Program Director of the Northwest Ohio Chapter. “These programs are relevant and informative and by being able to present the community with an expert panel for live discussion, we hope we can equip caregivers and families with tools on how to plan ahead and prepare for those difficult conversations.”

Please register online at alz.org/CRF or call 1-800-272-3900. Upon registration, a link will be provided with login information for the day of the event.

The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. For more information on the Alzheimer’s Association, call 1.800.272.3900, or visit alz.org.