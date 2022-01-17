Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter Offers Free Programs

Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter Offers Programs on Understanding Alzheimer’s, Treatment Advances and Conversations about Dementia

MAUMEE, OH — Jan. 16, 2022 — The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter is offering three upcoming virtual programs on understanding Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, new advances in Alzheimer’s treatment and approaching conversations about dementia.

The three programs, provided to the community free of charge are:

“Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia/New Advances in Alzheimer’s Treatment,” Tuesday, Jan. 25 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

“Dementia Conversations,” Wednesday, Jan. 26 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on.

“Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia,” Thursday, Jan. 27 from 6-7 p.m.

All three programs are virtual and presented on Zoom. Pre-registration is required. To register, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900 and provide an email address. Instructions about how to join the webinars will be emailed to registrants.

“Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia/New Advances in Alzheimer’s Treatment” on Jan. 25 will offer information about the impact of Alzheimer’s, the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, disease stages and risk factors, and resources available through the Alzheimer’s Association. The program will also outline recent advances in Alzheimer’s treatment.

“This program provides a basic overview and understanding of Alzheimer’s and other dementias, and also covers recent exciting advancements in Alzheimer’s research and treatment,” said Pam Myers, Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter program director. “This is a great program for people looking to learn more about Alzheimer’s disease and what it means for them.”

“Dementia Conversations” on Jan. 26 provides guidance for the difficult discussions that take place when someone is initially showing signs of dementia. Often, conversations with family about changing behaviors can be challenging and uncomfortable. This program provides tips for breaking the ice with your family so you can address some of the most common issues that are difficult to discuss: going to the doctor for a diagnosis or medical treatment, deciding when to stop driving, and making legal and financial plans for future care.

“It’s frightening to notice early signs of Alzheimer’s disease or dementia in yourself or someone you love,” Myers said. “The Dementia Conversations program helps you approach conversations about those signs and shows you what steps to take next, including getting a diagnosis and finding local resources to help.”

“Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia” on Jan. 27 reminds participants that Alzheimer’s disease is not a normal part of aging. The event will touch on the impact of Alzheimer’s; the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia; stages and risk factors; current research and treatments available for some symptoms; and Alzheimer’s Association resources.

“This program is a great place to start for people who want to know more about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, what it means for their family and what resources can help,” Myers said. “If you are concerned about yourself or a loved one, you can contact the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter office at 419.537.1999 to schedule a care consultation,” Myers said.

In 2020, there were 220,000 Ohioans age 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease. That number is expected to increase to 250,000 by 2025, a 13.6 percent increase, according to Facts and Figures. In 2020, there were 442,000 caregivers in Ohio providing 590 million hours of unpaid care to people living with Alzheimer’s disease.

