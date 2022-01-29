Alzheimer’s Association NWOhio Chapter: How to Approach Conversations about Dementia

MAUMEE, OH — Jan. 28, 2022 — The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter is hosting a virtual program to help families start a conversation about signs of Alzheimer’s disease or dementia in a loved one.

“Dementia Conversations” will be held from 11 a.m.-noon on Wednesday, Feb. 2, and is offered free to the community.

“Noticing signs of dementia in yourself or a loved one is frightening, and it can be hard to know what to do next,” said Pam Myers, Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter program director. “Our Dementia Conversations program helps take the guesswork out of getting a diagnosis, finding local resources to help and how to start making early decisions.”

The program is virtual and will be offered on Zoom. Pre-registration is required. To register, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900 and provide an email address. Instructions about how to join the webinar will be emailed to registrants.

This program provides guidance for the difficult discussions that take place when someone is initially showing signs of dementia. Often, family conversations about changing behaviors can be challenging and uncomfortable.

“During this free program, you’ll learn practical ways to approach uncomfortable topics with your family and the person with dementia, such as going to the doctor, choosing to stop driving and the cost of care,” Myers said. “It’s best to have these conversations as early as possible, as early diagnosis allows families to get referrals and testing from their family doctor and to make necessary legal and financial plans for the future.”

Early signs of Alzheimer’s or dementia can include memory loss that affects daily life; challenges in planning or solving problems; difficulty completing familiar tasks; confusion with time or place; new difficulties with words in speaking or writing; losing the ability to retrace steps; withdrawal from work or social activities; and more.

Those who are concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter at 419.537.1999 to schedule a care consultation and be connected with local resources that can help.

In 2020, there were 220,000 Ohioans age 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease, and that number is expected to increase to 250,000 by 2025. A total of 442,000 caregivers in Ohio provided more than 590 million hours of unpaid care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias in 2020, according to the Alzheimer’s Association 2021 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures.

