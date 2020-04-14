ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION OFFERS FREE VIRTUAL EDUCATION CLASSES

Maumee OH , April 13, 2020 – While the COVID-19 pandemic threatens the health of millions in this country and around the world, the novel coronavirus presents unique challenges for more than 5 million Americans, including 220,000 in Ohio, living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.

The Alzheimer’s Association, Northwest Ohio Chapter is offering free virtual education programs in the coming weeks to help all Ohio caregivers and their families. The Alzheimer’s Association offers a number of education programs that can help those living with Alzheimer’s and their families understand what to expect so they can be prepared to meet the changes ahead and live well for as long as possible.

“During this challenging time, we want to ensure that caregivers and their families have access to Alzheimer’s Association resources even if they cannot venture out,” said Pam Myers, Program Director. “These online programs allow us to connect with the community and provide necessary information even amid the current crisis.”

Each virtual education program is approximately 45 minutes and allows the audience to ask questions and engage with others going through the journey online.

Upcoming virtual education programs include:

Thursday April 16 12pm Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia

Monday April 20 11am Effective Communication Skills

Wednesday April 22 2pm Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia

Thursday, April 23 3:30pm Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia

Friday April 24 11am Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body

Sunday April 26 6pm Effective Communication Skills

Monday April 27 1pm 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s

Tuesday April 28 11am Healthy Living for your Brain and Body

Tuesday April 28 4pm Effective Communication Skills

For a complete list of upcoming programs, or to register for a program, visit alz.org/crf.

In addition to the virtual education classes, the Alzheimer’s Association offers online community resources at alz.org including ALZConnected®, a free online community where people living with Alzheimer’s, caregivers, family and friends can ask questions, get advice and find support.

About the Alzheimer’s Association:

The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia®. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.