ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION OFFERS FREE VIRTUAL EDUCATION CLASSES

Maumee OH , April 13, 2020 – While the COVID-19 pandemic threatens the health of millions in this country and around the world, the novel coronavirus presents unique challenges for more than 5 million Americans, including 220,000 in Ohio, living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.

The Alzheimer’s Association, Northwest Ohio Chapter is offering free virtual education programs in the coming weeks to help all Ohio caregivers and their families. The Alzheimer’s Association offers a number of education programs that can help those living with Alzheimer’s and their families understand what to expect so they can be prepared to meet the changes ahead and live well for as long as possible.

 “During this challenging time, we want to ensure that caregivers and their families have access to Alzheimer’s Association resources even if they cannot venture out,” said Pam Myers, Program Director. “These online programs allow us to connect with the community and provide necessary information even amid the current crisis.”

Each virtual education program is approximately 45 minutes and allows the audience to ask questions and engage with others going through the journey online. 

 Upcoming virtual education programs include:

  • Thursday     April 16    12pm      Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia
  • Monday       April 20    11am      Effective Communication Skills
  • Wednesday  April 22     2pm      Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia
  • Thursday,    April 23     3:30pm Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia
  • Friday          April 24    11am      Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body
  • Sunday        April 26      6pm      Effective Communication Skills
  • Monday       April 27      1pm      10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s
  • Tuesday       April 28    11am      Healthy Living for your Brain and Body
  • Tuesday       April 28      4pm     Effective Communication Skills

For a complete list of upcoming programs, or to register for a program, visit alz.org/crf

In addition to the virtual education classes, the Alzheimer’s Association offers online community resources at alz.org including ALZConnected®, a free online community where people living with Alzheimer’s, caregivers, family and friends can ask questions, get advice and find support. 

 

About the Alzheimer’s Association:
The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia®. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

