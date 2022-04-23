Alzheimer’s Association Partners with Central Ohio Primary Care Physicians for a Brain Health Event

MAUMEE, OH — April 22, 2022 — The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter is partnering with Central Ohio Primary Care Physicians (COPCP) for an education program about ways people can adopt healthy lifestyles to lower dementia risk.

The program, called Healthy Brain and Body/Eating for a Healthy Mind will present how lifestyle choices may keep your brain and body healthy as you age. The free virtual education program will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3. Pre-registration is required so that the Zoom link to join can be emailed to you. To register, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.

Dr. Amit Bhojraj, who is the Medical Director of the Central Ohio Primary Care Physicians’ Memory Assessment Center, said, “When I am working with geriatric patients through the memory assessment process, one of their most frequent follow-up questions surround the type of diet they should be following. I am looking forward to partnering with the Alzheimer’s Association to discuss ways to increase maintaining a healthy brain and diet program”.

Dr. Bhojraj developed COPCP’s Memory Assessment Center in 2020. Pam Myers, Program Director for the Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio Chapter, said, she was excited to be working with Dr. Bhojraj and COPCP on this program. “We, too, get a lot of questions from our constituents about what diet regime they should follow, so this information will be so helpful,” she said.

Alzheimer’s is a progressive, fatal brain disease that kills nerve cells and tissues in the brain, affecting an individual’s ability to remember, think, plan, speak, walk. In Ohio, 220,000 individuals ages 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s.

