Alzheimer’s Association Presents Program about Planning Activities for People with Dementia

TOLEDO – The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter is offering a class to help Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers identify different activities that can be fulfilling for a person with dementia.

Spending time with a family member or friend in the middle or late stages of Alzheimer’s can be meaningful and fun—especially if the caregiver takes a cue from the person living with the disease. On June 11, June 19 and June 22, the Alzheimer’s Association will be offering a one-hour virtual class to help caregivers identify activities that best fit each individual. During the class, Activities at Home, the presenter will share many different activities and talk about the best way to plan and implement them.

The class is free and open to the public and presented as a webinar. Classes are available in the morning and late afternoon to accommodate people’s schedules. To register and find out the time that is best for you, call 800.272.3900.

About the Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. In Ohio, more than 600,000 Alzheimer’s caregivers provide care for more than 220,000 loved ones impacted by Alzheimer’s disease. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.