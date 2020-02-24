Alzheimer’s Association to Hold Educational Program

Maumee, OH – The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will hold an educational program on Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia for families and community members impacted by the disease.

The popular program will be Wednesday March 25 2PM at Lakes of Monclova, 6935 Monclova Rd.

The Alzheimer’s Association® has created an education program covering the basics of Alzheimer’s and dementia to provide a general overview for people who are facing a diagnosis as well as those who wish to be informed.

The free one-hour Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia program:

● Explores the relationship between Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

● Examines what happens in a brain affected by Alzheimer’s.

● Details the risk factors for and three general stages of the disease.

● Identifies FDA-approved treatments available to treat some symptoms.

● Looks ahead to what’s on the horizon for Alzheimer’s research.

● Offers helpful Alzheimer’s Association resources.

“This program offers an overview of the disease, how it progresses, and how to access resources” says Pam Myers, Program Director of the Chapter. “It is our most attended and popular program”.

Please register online at alz.org/CRF or call 1-800-272-3900.

In the United States alone, more than 5 million individuals are living with Alzheimer’s and 16 million are serving as their unpaid caregivers. The disease is a global crisis that impacts numerous families right here in our community. However, no one has to face this disease alone or without information.