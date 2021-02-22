Alzheimer’s Association to Hold Free Programs

Maumee, OH – The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will be presenting a variety of virtual educational programs to help the community and families impacted by the disease.

These presentations cover a variety of topics and occur at different times during the day and evening via videoconferencing to allow individuals to participate in the convenience of their homes. They will discuss topics such as what is Alzheimer’s disease, warning signs to look for, how to effectively communicate, how to manage behaviors and have difficult conversations, and review several strategies for legal and financial issues. We will even help you have a healthy brain! The programs are very helpful for anyone experiencing signs of memory loss, their family members who may be concerned, and the community member looking for more education.

All programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register for the program, call 800.272.3900

Feb 24- 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s 11am

Feb 24- Effective Communication Strategies 6:30pm

Feb 25-Living with Alzheimer’s – Younger Onset 3pm

Mar 1-10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s 2pm

Mar 2- Dementia Conversations 3pm

Mar 2- Effective Communication Strategies– 4:30pm

Mar 3- 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s– 11am

Mar 4-Effective Communication Strategies– 5pm

Mar 8- Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior– 1pm

Mar 9- Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia– 3pm

Mar 11- Living with Alzheimer’s Late Stage, Part 1–3:30pm

Mar 12-Healthy Living for Brain and Body– 1pm

About the Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. In Ohio, more than 600,000 Alzheimer’s caregivers provide care for more than 220,000 loved ones impacted by Alzheimer’s disease. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.