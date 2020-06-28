Alzheimer’s Association to Hold Virtual Educational Program

TOLEDO, OH – The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will be presenting several virtual educational programs to help the community and families impacted by the disease.

These presentations cover a variety of topics and occur at different times during the day via videoconferencing to allow individuals to participate in the convenience of their homes. They will discuss safety issues in the home, communication, COVID-19 challenges, long-distance caregiving and information on the disease itself. The programs run about an hour and are very helpful for anyone experiencing signs of memory loss or their family members who may be concerned.

All programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register for the program, call 800.272.3900

July 7 Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 11am

July 8 Dementia Conversations 6:30pm

July 9 Effective Communication Strategies 1pm

July 10 Understanding and Responding to Dementia

Related Behavior 11am

July 13 Activities at Home 10am

July 14 Effective Communication Strategies 2pm

July 14 Safety at Home 4:30pm

July 15 Simple Communication Tips for Caregivers 11am

July 15 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s 1pm

July 16 Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 3:30pm

July 17 Healthy Living for your Brain and Body: Tips from

the Latest Research 11:30am