Alzheimer’s Association to Hold Virtual Educational Program

Maumee, OH – The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will be presenting several virtual educational programs to help the community and families impacted by the disease.

These presentations cover a variety of topics and occur at different times during the day and evening via videoconferencing to allow individuals to participate in the convenience of their homes. They will discuss topics such as common warning signs of the disease, how to better manage behaviors, and how to better communicate and have difficult conversations. We also share how to keep your brain healthy! The programs are very helpful for anyone experiencing signs of memory loss, their family members who may be concerned, and the community member looking for more education.

All programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register for the program, call 800.272.3900

October 26 Dementia Conversations 3:30pm

October 27 Effective Communication Strategies 2pm

October 28 Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 6:30pm

October 29 Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body –

Tips From the Latest Research 3:30pm

About the Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. In Ohio, more than 600,000 Alzheimer’s caregivers provide care for more than 220,000 loved ones impacted by Alzheimer’s disease. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.