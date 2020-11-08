Alzheimer’s Association to Hold Virtual Educational Program

Maumee, OH – The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will be presenting several virtual educational programs to help the community and families impacted by the disease.
These presentations cover a variety of topics and occur at different times during the day and evening via videoconferencing to allow individuals to participate in the convenience of their homes. They will discuss topics such as an overview of Alzheimer’s and dementia, the common warning signs of the disease, and how to better communicate and have difficult conversations. The programs are very helpful for anyone experiencing signs of memory loss, their family members who may be concerned, and the community member looking for more education.
All programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register for the program, call 800.272.3900
November 16 Effective Communication Strategies 5pm
November 17 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s 2pm
November 18 Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 11:30am
November 18 Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 6:30pm
November 19 Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers –
Late Stage Part 23:30pm
November 23 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s 2pm
November 24 Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 2pm
November 24 Effective Communication Strategies 6:30pm