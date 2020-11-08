Alzheimer’s Association to Hold Virtual Educational Program

Maumee, OH – The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will be presenting several virtual educational programs to help the community and families impacted by the disease.

These presentations cover a variety of topics and occur at different times during the day and evening via videoconferencing to allow individuals to participate in the convenience of their homes. They will discuss topics such as an overview of Alzheimer’s and dementia, the common warning signs of the disease, and how to better communicate and have difficult conversations. The programs are very helpful for anyone experiencing signs of memory loss, their family members who may be concerned, and the community member looking for more education.

All programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register for the program, call 800.272.3900

November 16 Effective Communication Strategies 5pm

November 17 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s 2pm

November 18 Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 11:30am

November 18 Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 6:30pm

November 19 Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers –

Late Stage Part 23:30pm

November 23 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s 2pm

November 24 Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 2pm

November 24 Effective Communication Strategies 6:30pm