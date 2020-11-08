NBX WaterShedsun
Alzheimer’s Association to Hold Virtual Educational Program

Maumee, OH – The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will be presenting several virtual educational programs to help the community and families impacted by the disease.

These presentations  cover a variety of topics and occur at different times during the day and evening via videoconferencing to allow individuals to participate in the convenience of their homes. They will discuss topics such as an overview of Alzheimer’s and dementia, the common warning signs of the disease, and how to better communicate and have difficult conversations. The programs are very helpful for anyone experiencing signs of memory loss, their family members who may be concerned, and the community member looking for more education. 

All programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register for the program, call 800.272.3900

November 16   Effective Communication Strategies   5pm

November 17   10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s     2pm

 

November 18    Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia   11:30am

 

November 18    Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia    6:30pm

 

November 19     Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers –

Late Stage Part 23:30pm

 

November 23    10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s 2pm

 

November 24    Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia    2pm

 

 

November 24    Effective Communication Strategies     6:30pm

