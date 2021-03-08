Alzheimer’s Association to Hold Virtual Educational Program

Maumee, OH – The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will be presenting a variety of virtual educational programs to help the community and families impacted by the disease.

These presentations cover a variety of topics and occur at different times during the day and evening via videoconferencing to allow individuals to participate in the convenience of their homes. They will discuss topics such as what is Alzheimer’s disease, warning signs to look for, how to effectively communicate, how to manage behaviors and have difficult conversations, and review several strategies for legal and financial issues.



We will even help you have a healthy brain! The programs are very helpful for anyone experiencing signs of memory loss, their family members who may be concerned, and the community member looking for more education.

All programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register for the program, call 800.272.3900

Mar 15 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s– 1pm

Mar 16 Effective Communication Strategies– 12:30pm

Mar 16 Living with Alzheimer’s -Middle Stage Part 1 –4p

Mar 17 Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia– 11am

Mar 17 Dementia Conversations– 5pm

Mar 18 Living with Alzheimer’s-Late Stage Part 2–3:30pm

Mar 18 Healthy Living for Brain and Body– 11:30am

Mar 22 Legal and Financial- Pt 1 –2pm

Mar 22 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’– 5pm

Mar 23 Living with Alzheimer’s -Middle Stage-Part 2– 4p

Mar 24 Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior– 2pm

Mar 25 Dementia Conversations– 3pm

Mar 25 Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia–6:30pm

Mar 29 Legal and Financial Pt 2– 2pm

Mar 30 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s–2pm

Mar 30 Living with Alzheimer’s -Middle Stage Part 3– 4p

Mar 31 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s 3pm

About the Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. In Ohio, more than 600,000 Alzheimer’s caregivers provide care for more than 220,000 loved ones impacted by Alzheimer’s disease. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.