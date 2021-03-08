Alzheimer’s Association to Hold Virtual Educational Program

Maumee, OH – The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will be presenting a variety of virtual educational programs to help the community and families impacted by the disease.
These presentations cover a variety of topics and occur at different times during the day and evening via videoconferencing to allow individuals to participate in the convenience of their homes. They will discuss topics such as what is Alzheimer’s disease, warning signs to look for, how to effectively communicate, how to manage behaviors and have difficult conversations, and review several strategies for legal and financial issues.
We will even help you have a healthy brain! The programs are very helpful for anyone experiencing signs of memory loss, their family members who may be concerned, and the community member looking for more education.
All programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register for the program, call 800.272.3900
Mar 15 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s– 1pm
Mar 16 Effective Communication Strategies– 12:30pm
Mar 16 Living with Alzheimer’s -Middle Stage Part 1 –4p
Mar 17 Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia– 11am
Mar 17 Dementia Conversations– 5pm
Mar 18 Living with Alzheimer’s-Late Stage Part 2–3:30pm
Mar 18 Healthy Living for Brain and Body– 11:30am
Mar 22 Legal and Financial- Pt 1 –2pm
Mar 22 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’– 5pm
Mar 23 Living with Alzheimer’s -Middle Stage-Part 2– 4p
Mar 24 Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior– 2pm
Mar 25 Dementia Conversations– 3pm
Mar 25 Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia–6:30pm
Mar 29 Legal and Financial Pt 2– 2pm
Mar 30 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s–2pm
Mar 30 Living with Alzheimer’s -Middle Stage Part 3– 4p
Mar 31 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s 3pm
About the Alzheimer’s Association
The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. In Ohio, more than 600,000 Alzheimer’s caregivers provide care for more than 220,000 loved ones impacted by Alzheimer’s disease. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.