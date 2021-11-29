Alzheimer’s Association to Hold Virtual Educational Program

Maumee, Ohio – The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will hold a virtual educational program on The 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s for interested community members.

The program will run on Zoom on the following dates and times:

Tuesday December 1 at 11am;

Wednesday, December 8 at 11am and again at 5:30pm; and

Wednesday, December 15 at 6pm.

“This program is our most important community program,” says Pam Myers, Program Director. “When you or your loved ones begin to notice changes in behavior, it is important to know what might be a warning sign of Alzheimer’s and how to access help/resources to ensure an accurate diagnosis.”

The Alzheimer’s Association® has created a free education program that explores the most common warning signs of Alzheimer’s to help individuals stay informed about what is normal aging and what is not. The 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s program:

● Describes typical age-related memory, thinking or behavioral changes

● Helps individuals learn how to recognize the common warning signs of Alzheimer’s and dementia

● Discusses tips for approaching someone about memory concerns

● Explains the importance of early detection and benefits of diagnosis

● identifies possible tests/assessments for the diagnostic process

● Offers helpful Alzheimer’s Association resources.

Please register at alz.org/crf or by calling 1-800-272-3900.

In the United States alone, more than 5 million individuals are living with Alzheimer’s and 16 million are serving as their unpaid caregivers. The disease is a global crisis that impacts numerous families right here in our community. However, no one has to face this disease alone or without information.

About the Alzheimer’s Association®

The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. For more information on the Alzheimer’s Association, call 1.800.272.3900, or visit alz.org.