Alzheimer’s Association to Hold Virtual Educational Program on Variety of Topics September 8- 30

TOLEDO, OH – The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will be presenting several virtual educational programs to help the community and families impacted by the disease.
These presentations cover a variety of topics and occur at different times during the day via videoconferencing to allow individuals to participate in the convenience of their homes. They will discuss topics such as what are the common warning signs of the disease, what to expect in the middle stage of the disease, how to better communicate and have difficult conversations. We also share how to keep your brian healthy! The programs are very helpful for anyone experiencing signs of memory loss, their family members who may be concerned, and the community member looking for more education.
All programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register for the program, call 800.272.3900
September 8 Dementia Conversations 6:30pm
September 9 Living with Alzheimer’s – Middle Stage for
Caregivers Part 13:30pm
September 10 Understanding and Responding to
September 15 Effective Communication Strategies2pm
September 15 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s6:30pm
September 16 Living with Alzheimer’s – Middle Stage for
Caregivers Part 23:30pm
September 18 Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body –
September 21 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s 6:30pm
September 23 Living with Alzheimer’s – Middle Stage for
Caregivers Part 33:30pm
September 24 Effective Communication Strategies 3pm
September 24 Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 6:30pm
September 28 10 Warning Signs of Alheimer’s 2pm
September 2910 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s2pm
September 29Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia6:30pm
September 30 Understanding and Responding to
About the Alzheimer’s Association
The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. In Ohio, more than 600,000 Alzheimer’s caregivers provide care for more than 220,000 loved ones impacted by Alzheimer’s disease. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.