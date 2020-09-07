Alzheimer’s Association to Hold Virtual Educational Program on Variety of Topics September 8- 30

TOLEDO, OH – The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will be presenting several virtual educational programs to help the community and families impacted by the disease.

These presentations cover a variety of topics and occur at different times during the day via videoconferencing to allow individuals to participate in the convenience of their homes. They will discuss topics such as what are the common warning signs of the disease, what to expect in the middle stage of the disease, how to better communicate and have difficult conversations. We also share how to keep your brian healthy! The programs are very helpful for anyone experiencing signs of memory loss, their family members who may be concerned, and the community member looking for more education.

All programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register for the program, call 800.272.3900

September 8 Dementia Conversations 6:30pm

September 9 Living with Alzheimer’s – Middle Stage for

Caregivers Part 13:30pm

September 10 Understanding and Responding to

Dementia-Related Behaviors2pm

September 15 Effective Communication Strategies2pm

September 15 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s6:30pm

September 16 Living with Alzheimer’s – Middle Stage for

Caregivers Part 23:30pm

September 18 Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body –

Tips From the Latest Research 1pm

September 21 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s 6:30pm

September 23 Living with Alzheimer’s – Middle Stage for

Caregivers Part 33:30pm

September 24 Effective Communication Strategies 3pm

September 24 Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 6:30pm

September 28 10 Warning Signs of Alheimer’s 2pm

September 2910 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s2pm

September 29Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia6:30pm

September 30 Understanding and Responding to

Dementia-Related Behaviors5pm

About the Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. In Ohio, more than 600,000 Alzheimer’s caregivers provide care for more than 220,000 loved ones impacted by Alzheimer’s disease. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.