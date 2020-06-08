Alzheimer’s Association to Hold Virtual Educational Program

TOLEDO, OH – The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will be presenting several virtual educational programs to help the community and families impacted by the disease.

These presentations cover a variety of topics and occur at different times during the day via videoconferencing to allow individuals to participate in the convenience of their homes. They will discuss safety issues in the home, communication, COVID-19 challenges, long-distance caregiving and information on the disease itself. The programs run about an hour and are very helpful for anyone experiencing signs of memory loss or their family members who may be concerned.

All programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register for the program, call 800.272.3900.

June 15 Caregiving from Afar 5pm

June 16 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s 2pm

June 16 Simple Communication Tips for Caregivers 3:30pm

June 17 COVID-19 and Caregiving *NEW* 11am

June 17 Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers-Middle Stage 3:30p

Part 2

June 18 Healthy Living for your Brain and Body 6:30pm

Tips from the Latest Research

June 19 Activities at Home 4pm

About the Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. In Ohio, more than 600,000 Alzheimer’s caregivers provide care for more than 220,000 loved ones impacted by Alzheimer’s disease. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.