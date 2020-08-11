Alzheimer’s Association to Hold Virtual Educational Programs

TOLEDO, OH – The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will be presenting several virtual educational programs to help the community and families impacted by the disease.

These presentations cover a variety of topics and occur at different times during the day via videoconferencing to allow individuals to participate in the convenience of their homes. They will discuss topics such as legal/financial issues families face, what to expect in the different stages of the disease, and how to have difficult conversations. The programs are very helpful for anyone experiencing signs of memory loss, their family members who may be concerned and the community member looking for more education.

All programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register for the program, call 800.272.3900

August 17 Living with Alzheimer’s – Late Stage for Caregivers Part 1 11am

August 18 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s 2pm

August 18 Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 6:30pm

August 19Legal and Financial Part 212:30pm

August 19 Living with Alzheimer’s – Middle Stage for Caregivers Part 3 3:30pm

August 20 Living with Alzheimer’s – Early Stage for Caregivers – Part 3 3:30pm

August 24 Living With Alzheimer’s – Late Stage for Caregivers Part 2 11am

August 24 Activities at Home 2pm

August 25 Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior 11am

August 25 Effective Communication Strategies 2pm

August 25 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s 6:30pm

August 27 Dementia Conversations 6:30pm

August 31 Dementia Conversations 4:30pm