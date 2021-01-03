Alzheimer’s Association to Hold Virtual Educational Programs

Maumee, OH – The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will be presenting a variety of virtual educational programs to help the community and families impacted by the disease.

These presentations cover a variety of topics and occur at different times during the day and evening via videoconferencing to allow individuals to participate in the convenience of their homes. They will discuss topics such as what is Alzheimer’s disease, warning signs to look for, how to manage behaviors, and to strategize about how to have difficult conversations. We will even help you have a healthy brain! The programs are very helpful for anyone experiencing signs of memory loss, their family members who may be concerned, and the community member looking for more education.

All programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register for the program, call 800.272.3900

January 19 Dementia Conversations 3pm

January 19 Effective Communication Strategies 4:30pm

January 19 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s 6pm

January 20 Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 11am

Janu ary 21 Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior 11:30am

January 21 Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers

Early Stage – Part 3-3:30pm

January 22 Effective Communication Strategies 1pm

January 25 Dementia Conversations 11am

January 25 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s 3pm

January 26 Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 1:30pm

January 27 Healthy Living for Brain and Body 11am

January 28 Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior 2:30pm

January 28 Effective Communication Strategies 6:30pm

January 29 Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 1pm

About the Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. In Ohio, more than 600,000 Alzheimer’s caregivers provide care for more than 220,000 loved ones impacted by Alzheimer’s disease. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.