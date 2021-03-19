Alzheimer’s Association to Hold Virtual Educational Programs

Maumee, OH – The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will be presenting a variety of virtual educational programs to help the community and families impacted by the disease.

These presentations cover a variety of topics and occur at different times during the day and evening via videoconferencing to allow individuals to participate in the convenience of their homes. They will discuss topics such as what is Alzheimer’s disease, warning signs to look for, how to effectively communicate, how to manage behaviors and have difficult conversations, and review several strategies for living with the disease. We will even help you have a healthy brain! The programs are very helpful for anyone experiencing signs of memory loss, their family members who may be concerned, and the community member looking for more education.

All programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register for the program, call 800.272.3900

April 5-Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia– 11am

April 5- Healthy Living for Brain and Body– 3:30pm

April 6- Living with Alzheimer’s -Early Stage Part 1– 11am

(April 13- Part 2 and April 20 Part 3)

April 6- 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s– 5pm

April 7- Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 3pm

April 8- Dementia Conversations– 11am

April 8- Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior — 3pm

April 12- Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia– 6pm

April 14– Healthy Living for Brain and Body– 10am

April 14- Effective Communication Strategies– 4pm

April 15- Healthy Living for Brain and Body– 11:30am

April 15- Dementia Conversations– 4pm

About the Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. In Ohio, more than 600,000 Alzheimer’s caregivers provide care for more than 220,000 loved ones impacted by Alzheimer’s disease. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.