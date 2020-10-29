Alzheimer’s Association to Hold Virtual Educational Programs November 2-12

Maumee, OH – The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will be presenting several virtual educational programs to help the community and families impacted by the disease.

These presentations cover a variety of topics and occur at different times during the day and evening via videoconferencing to allow individuals to participate in the convenience of their homes. They will discuss topics such as common warning signs of the disease, how to better manage behaviors, and how to better communicate and have difficult conversations. We also share how to keep your brain healthy! The programs are very helpful for anyone experiencing signs of memory loss, their family members who may be concerned, and the community member looking for more education.

All programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register for the program, call 800.272.3900

November 2 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s 1pm

November 4 Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 11am

November 4 Effective Communication Strategies 4pm

November 5 Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body –

Tips From the Latest Research 6pm

November 9 Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 2pm

November 9 Understanding and Responding to

Dementia-Related Behavior 5pm

November 10 Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body –

Tips From the Latest Research 4pm

November 12 Dementia Conversations 11am

November 12 Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers

-Late Stage Part 1-3:30pm

About the Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. In Ohio, more than 600,000 Alzheimer’s caregivers provide care for more than 220,000 loved ones impacted by Alzheimer’s disease. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.