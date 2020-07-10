Alzheimer’s Association to Hold Virtual Educational Programs

TOLEDO, OH – The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will be presenting several virtual educational programs to help the community and families impacted by the disease.

These presentations cover a variety of topics and occur at different times during the day via videoconferencing to allow individuals to participate in the convenience of their homes. They will discuss safety issues in the home, communication, COVID-19 challenges, long-distance caregiving and information on the disease itself. The programs run about an hour and are very helpful for anyone experiencing signs of memory loss or their family members who may be concerned.

All programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register for the program, call 800.272.3900

July 20 Activities at Home 1pm

July 21 Caregiving from Afar 10am

July 21 Dementia Discussions Dr. Sara Hunter 4:30pm

July 22 Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 10am

July 22 Understanding and Responding to Dementia

Related Behavior 2pm

July 23 Dementia Conversations 10am

July 23 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s 3pm

July 27 Safety at Home 10am

July 27 Caregiving from Afar 5pm

July 28 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s 2pm

July 28 Simple Communication Tips for Caregivers 4pm

July 29 Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 10am

July 30 Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips

from the Latest Research9:30am

July 31 Activities at Home 10am