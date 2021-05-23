Alzheimer’s Association to Hold Virtual Programs

Educational Programs on Variety of Topics May 26-June 30 for the Community and Families Impacted by the Disease

Throughout June, the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will be presenting a variety of virtual educational programs to help the community and families impacted by the disease. These presentations cover a variety of topics and occur at different times during the day and early evening via videoconferencing to allow individuals to participate in the convenience of their homes. They will discuss topics such as what Alzheimer’s disease is, warning signs to look for, surviving difficult behaviors, and how to have those difficult conversations. We will even help you have a healthy brain!

We have a very special program all about Lewy Body Dementia and the Robin Williams story on June 3rd that you don’t want to miss!

The programs are very helpful for anyone experiencing signs of memory loss, their family members who may be concerned, and community members looking for more education.

We are also hosting two volunteer recruitment events so if you are interested in helping us further our mission of outreach, sign up today!!

All programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register for the program, call 800.272.3900

Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia May 26 11am

Healthy Living for Brain and Body May 27 5pm

Volunteer Recruitment Event June 2 12n

Dementia Conversations with Dr. Scharre: Lewy Body Dementia and the Robin Williams Story June 3 11am

Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia June 3 6pm

Healthy Living for Brain and Body June 7 6pm

Understanding/Responding to Dementia Behavior/Practical Survival Tips June 8 2pm

Dementia Conversations June 8 6:30pm

Healthy Living for Brain and Body June 9 11am

Volunteer Recruitment Event June 10 5pm

Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia June 14 5pm

Effective Communication Strategies June 15 6:30pm

10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s June 16 2pm

Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia June 21 11am

Dementia Conversations June 23 3pm

Healthy Living for Brain and Body June 24 5pm

Effective Communication Strategies June 25 1pm

Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia June29 6:30pm

Dementia Conversations June 30 5pm

About the Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. In Ohio, more than 600,000 Alzheimer’s caregivers provide care for more than 220,000 loved ones impacted by Alzheimer’s disease. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.