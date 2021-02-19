Alzheimer’s Association Volunteers Talk about Giving Back

TOLEDO, OH – As Admissions Director at SKLD in Defiance, Dawn Ludwig everyday sees the toll that Alzheimer’s disease takes. As a volunteer Caregiver Support Group Facilitator for the Alzheimer’s Association, she knows she is helping families.

“Seeing the toll Alzheimer’s took on our residents and their families really made me want to find a way to connect people with resources and support to help meet the many unique needs of these individuals and their families,” said Ludwig of Defiance. “I want people to know they are not alone. The group allows people to share their stories and offer new ideas to others who are dealing with similar issues.”

Holly Caudill, who is also a Caregiver Support Group Facilitator plus she acts as an Early Stage Group Facilitator, said volunteering with the Alzheimer’s Association is a great way to help those in need. “One hour a month is such a small amount of time to give when the reward is so big. An even bigger return could be for those who have had personal or professional experience with caring for individuals with Alzheimer’s and dementia because you can share your own ideas since you have lived through it.”

Next month, the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter is holding two virtual volunteer recruitment events – on March 4 and March 24 – to talk about volunteer opportunities and how volunteers help the Association reach those in need.

During the volunteer recruitment events, participants will be able to hear from existing volunteers, receive some dementia education, and hear about the volunteer positions available. There also will be time to ask questions. Some of the positions the Chapter is recruiting for are:

Virtual Community Educators

Virtual Community Representatives

The Alzheimer’s Association has volunteer position descriptions so that people can see if their skill sets match each position. Pam Myers, Program Director for the Northwest Ohio Alzheimer’s Association, said the goal is for “people to find a role that fits your passion, skills and availability. That is when it is a win for the Association, a win for the volunteer and a win for those being served.”

The March 4 event is from noon-1:15 p.m. Participants who register by Feb. 25 will receive a $10 gift card. The March 24 event is from 5-6:15p.m. Participants who register by March 17 will receive a $10 gift card. To register call 800.272.3900. After registration, participants will get a Zoom link for the meeting.

In Northwest Ohio there are 32,000 individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease and 96,000 unpaid caregivers. Alzheimer’s is a progressive fatal brain disease that kills nerve cells and tissues in the brain, affecting an individual’s ability to remember, think and plan. In the United States, more than 5 million people live with the disease.

Ludwig has been involved with the Alzheimer’s Association for the last 13 years working on the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. She said, “A little time, a little caring and a little love can go a long way. It’s our responsibility to ourselves and our community to help others who are in need. Don’t underestimate your value to others.”

About Alzheimer’s Association®

The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s®. Visit www.alz.org or call our 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.