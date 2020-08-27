Alzheimer’s Virtual Community Forum Set for Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, OH –As the American population ages and becomes increasingly more diverse, the Alzheimer’s Association is committed to identifying and addressing barriers that may prohibit members of these diverse communities, particularly black/African Americans, from receiving important Alzheimer’s education and resources.

Join us on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 10:00am-11:30am for our first virtual Community Forum. This town hall style meeting will ask participants questions and gain answers about Alzheimer’s, discuss their experiences, learn about local resources, and more.

“We know that that black/African Americans are about twice as likely as white Americans to have Alzheimer’s or another dementia” says, Pam Myers, Program Director. “We also know that while black/African Americans are more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease than whites, they are less likely to have a diagnosis. A delay in diagnosis could mean that black/African Americans with Alzheimer’s and other dementias may miss the opportunity to make important legal, financial and care plans while they are still capable, and make their preferences known to their families.”

Community Forums are hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association in communities across the country. Goals include listening to the experiences of the community related to Alzheimer’s and other dementias; identifying needs, gaps in resources and opportunities; and elevating awareness of the programs and services of the Alzheimer’s Association.

“We have held three successful in person Alzheimer’s Community Forums in the past 18 months in different parts of our service area” says Myers. “While all the forums had different feedback based on their unique community, we heard overarching community needs like more education and awareness about the disease. We really want to hear what our local black/African American community thinks about diagnosis, education, and resources.”

If you are part of the black/African American community in Toledo, and have an interest in or experience with Alzheimer’s or other dementias as it impacts your community – we want to hear from you. Business and community leaders, affected individuals, family members and caregivers, faith leaders, education leaders, hospitals, volunteer organizations, among many others, we invite you to attend.

The event is free; please register at (800)272-3900. Once you have registered, you will receive an email with log in information for the event.

