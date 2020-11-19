Amanda Gene “Mandi” Borer, 35, of Tiffin, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020.

She was born on April 14, 1985, in Findlay, Ohio, to Gary and Cathy (Miles) Stephens. Mandi met Phillip while working in Columbus in 2012, they were married on August 22, 2015, in St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Survivors include her parents, Gary and Cathy Stephens of Findlay; husband, Phillip Borer of Tiffin; daughter, Collins Irene Borer of Tiffin; brother, Cole Stephens of Findlay; sister, Jaimye (David) Benedict of North Baltimore; grandparents, James and Marian Miles of St. Albans, WV and L. Marcine Smith of Findlay; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Tom and Kate Borer of Tiffin; sister-in-law, Stephanie (Seth) Marlowe of Tiffin; grandmother-in-law, Joanna Borer of Tiffin; and nieces, Emma Marlowe, MaKayla Rein and Grace Rein.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Paul Stephens; and grandparents-in-law, John and Dorothy Kuhn and Bernard Borer. Mandi and Phillip were expecting their second child on July 2, 2021.

Mandi graduated in 2003 from Van Buren High School and from The Ohio State University in 2007. She was a freelance designer at the paper atelier and a marketing manager at PT Services Rehabilitation. Mandi enjoyed working with special needs children and adults and was a softball coach for the Special Olympics. She was fluent in Sign Language and signed the National Anthem at the OSU/Michigan game. Mandi enjoyed camping at the lake and Mohican State Park, hanging out with family and friends, barn parties at the house and loved her dogs, Clover “Tootsie” and Kosar.

Her Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, November 23, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Joseph Szybka officiating. A Rosary will be prayed 30 minutes prior to Mass. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. The Mass can be live streamed at https://boxcast.tv/view/amanda-borer-funeral-hwiwadsfadpcupixy1eg.

A masked walk through visitation for family and friends will be from 1-7:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory, 236 S. Washington St., Tiffin, Ohio 44883, (419) 447-2424. Family and friends are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through and pay their respects.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family for Collins Borer College Fund, Hancock County Special Olympics, 1700 E. Sandusky Street, Findlay, Ohio 45840 or to the Humane Society of Seneca County.

Condolences may be sent and the guestbook signed at www.hgmackfuneralhome.com.