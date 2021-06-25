NBX WaterShedsun
AMATEUR RADIO This Weekend

 

DEMONSTRATION DAYS: Amateur Radio Field Days
June 26-27 | Saturday 2:00 PM – Sunday 2:00 PM
WEATHER PERMITTING  

  • The Wood County Amateur Radio Club (WCARC) will hold their annual Field Day in the Boom Town area of the Museum grounds at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 26, and if weather permits, through the night until Sunday, June 27 at 2:00 PM. Field Day is a nationwide exercise sponsored by the American Radio Relay League (ARRL).
  • Use this Field Day locator to see a location near you! http://www.arrl.org/field-day-locator
  • Outdoor demonstrations are free and open to the public.
  • Museum open 1-4 PM with regular admission.

NEW THIS YEAR! We will be doing a Drone Golf Ball Drop Fundraiser!
The Drop will happen right after the Living History Day program concludes, at about 3 PM or 3:30 PM. Buy a golf ball that will be released by drone over a hole…the three balls in/closest to the hole win! 1 ball for $15, 3 balls for $30.
Drop is limited to 500 Golf Balls!


You don’t need to be present to win!

Prizes
1st in hole/closest: $500
2nd closest: $250
3rd closest: $100
Furthest from the hole: $50


Purchase your tickets online now or If you’d like to purchase a golf ball by check, please send your check for $15/ball ($30 for 3 balls) to:

Wood County Historical Society
13660 County Home Rd.
Bowling Green, OH 43402

Golf balls will be sold until 2:30 PM on August 22, or until they are sold out.
A rain date will be set for the Drone Drop if weather is not favorable.

Buy Golf Balls Now!

We are looking for volunteer models!

Photo courtesy of Your Perfect Day – wedding planning, decor and floral & Luckybird Photography, LLC
 
The Wood County Museum is looking for volunteer models for a tourism-based photoshoot on July 20th from 9:30AM-4:30PM (approx..)

These photos will be part of Tourism Ohio & Great Lakes Publishing for promotion of the Wood County Museum.
 
Style is casual – visiting/touring the Museum, looking at exhibits, and touring the grounds/gardens. Please bring 3 changes of clothes as you may appear in different settings, please NO LOGOS on clothing. 
 
Due to the Wood County Museum being a non-profit, this photoshoot is unpaid, but lunch & refreshments will be provided, as well as a thank you gift. I will also send you any of the final images that we are sent/select for your portfolio. 
 
When: July 20, 2021 from 9:30AM-4:30PM (approx..)
 
Who: We are looking for a couple different groups of people
  • Group 1: Ages 18-30, male & female, any race, specifically looking for people of color (8 people needed)
  • Group 2: LGBTQ+ couples (2 couples/4 people needed)
  • Group 3: Ages 40+, male & female, any race (4 people needed)
  • Group 4: Ages 70+, male & female, any race (4 people needed)
 
What: Tourism Ohio & Great Lakes publishing photoshoot for Wood County Museum advertisement.
 
In order to participate, you will need to sign a model release agreeing to let Tourism Ohio, Great Lakes Publishing, and the Wood County Museum use these images in marketing material.
 
 
If you are interested or know of anyone who would be interested, please email Marissa Muniz at: marketing@woodcountyhistory.org to confirm your spot.

