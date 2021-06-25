AMATEUR RADIO This Weekend

NEW THIS YEAR! We will be doing a Drone Golf Ball Drop Fundraiser!

The Drop will happen right after the Living History Day program concludes, at about 3 PM or 3:30 PM. Buy a golf ball that will be released by drone over a hole…the three balls in/closest to the hole win! 1 ball for $15, 3 balls for $30.

Drop is limited to 500 Golf Balls!



You don’t need to be present to win!

Prizes

1st in hole/closest: $500

2nd closest: $250

3rd closest: $100

Furthest from the hole: $50



Purchase your tickets online now or If you’d like to purchase a golf ball by check, please send your check for $15/ball ($30 for 3 balls) to:

Wood County Historical Society

13660 County Home Rd.

Bowling Green, OH 43402



Golf balls will be sold until 2:30 PM on August 22, or until they are sold out.

A rain date will be set for the Drone Drop if weather is not favorable.