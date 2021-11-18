American Legion Holds Veterans Dinner

The North Baltimore American Legion Post 539 held their annual Veterans Day dinner last Saturday, November 13th at the Post’s meeting room.

Post Commander Sam Bretz welcomed the crowd of veterans and guests. This was followed by the Color Guard presenting the flag of our country.

Chaplain Al Bretz gave an invocation before the meal, which was prepared by the Ladies Legion Auxiliary and served by the NBHS Junior Class.

During the Program, the Legion presented scholarships to Emma Cotterman, Cassady Jacobs, and Keegan Wymer. Also mentioned were the recipients of last year’ scholarships (There was no 2020 dinner last year due to Covid pandemic): Kennedy Rader, Brady Rader, Hunter Wymer, and Alexis Long.

Also honored, with most participants also in attendance, were the Girls State and Boys State representatives from this past Summer:

Emma Cotterman, Lucy Trout, Gabby Estrada, and Grace Hagemyer, Casey Mowery, Brendan Woodward, and Johnny Hagemyer.

Veteran Jim Wymer lit a candle for the POW/MIA commrades who are missed. John Harden explained the significance of all the colors used to display the table and candle upon it.

Special Speaker for the evening was Veteran Tom Lee, NB resident who served 23 years in the United States Air Force.

Lee said, “ There’s hard times and good times, and I’m a better person because of serving.”

He shared how he recently had the opportunity to mentor 2021 NBHS graduate Hunter Baker, who decided to enlist in the U.S. Navy, and has now finished basic training.

Lee concluded, “It’s important that we follow our Constitution and fight for what our Founding Fathers started”

Ron Stewart receives a 55 year Legion membership award. Congratulations and thank you for your service!

THANK YOU TO ALL OUR VETERANS FOR YOUR SERVICE!