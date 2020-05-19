American Legion Post # 539 Canteen specials

This weeks American Legion Post 539 specials:

Wed May 20: Open Patio dining/take-out 11-7 meat loaf sandwiches and dinners

Thurs May 21 Breakfast open at 7 AM, Tacos is the special of the day…INSIDE Dining Permitted with social distancing requirements as well

Friday May 22 – Fish dinners at 5PM, menu open as well.

We will be going back to normal operating hours beginning with breakfast on Thursday May 21. Please keep in mind the social distancing requirements. We want to be able to serve our patrons safely.