NBX WaterShedsun
May 2019
April – June 2020
January Start with us
Oct. 2018 Update
Staff Photo Update March 2020
T and J Jan 2020
Dec. 2019 new logo
Closed March 2020
Weekly Specials
Ol’ Jenny

American Legion Post # 539 Canteen specials

This weeks American Legion Post 539 specials:
 
Wed May 20: Open Patio dining/take-out 11-7 meat loaf sandwiches and dinners
Thurs May 21 Breakfast open at 7 AM, Tacos is the special of the day…INSIDE Dining Permitted with social distancing requirements as well
Friday May 22 – Fish dinners at 5PM, menu open as well.
 
We will be going back to normal operating hours beginning with breakfast on Thursday May 21.  Please keep in mind the social distancing requirements.  We want to be able to serve our patrons safely.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
BVH March 2020
Logo Panel April 2017
Route Driver PT NB
March 2020
NBLS Website