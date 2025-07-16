“American Spaghetti” The Lost Films



from Steve Gardner, NBHS 1974 (YouTube)

In 1974, the drama class of NBHS made a film called “American Spaghetti”. It was a parody of the hit “American Graffiti”. Mrs Weith was the teacher. Upon graduation, it was thought that the films were distributed but each successive reunion it was agreed that the films were lost. Sometime around 2000, I found two of the films. About five years later I found the remaining film and intended to convert them to digital. 10 years went by and I again lost one of the films only to find it in 2017. Here is the project that has been lost for the last 45 years. We were certainly looking for the “Shock Value” toward the end. I believe John Moorhead was the cameraman of this production. There was no post production like there is today and it was all filmed on 1 take. There were three Super 8 films in blue cases in this take and I think we were using my parents Bell & Howell 319 film camera.

