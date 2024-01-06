North Baltimore, Ohio

January 6, 2024

America’s Unhealthiest Counties

Ever wondered how your ZIP code may influence your health? To learn more about the health trends across different counties in America, Velotric analyzed the various health indicators in 99 major U.S. counties using a unique meta-rank system to find that:

  • Hamilton, OH, is the ninth unhealthiest county in the nation.

  • Hamilton, OH, has the second highest percentage of adults who smoke cigarettes in the nation (21%), and Cuyahoga, OH ranks third.

  • Hidalgo County and El Paso County in Texas are the unhealthiest counties, while Montgomery County, Maryland is the healthiest.

View the full study and ranking here

 

How major U.S. counties measure up in health

For this study, we used countyhealthrankings.org, Yelp, and Google Trends to collect and analyze data related to the following factors:

  • Poor health
  • Obesity
  • Physical inactivity
  • Smoking cigarettes
  • Heavy alcohol use
  • Accessibility of nutritious vs. fast food
  • Searches for local fitness centers

Explore the interactive table below to see how 99 of the most populated counties across the U.S. ranked in terms of health based on several variables. The lower rank numbers indicate unhealthier conditions, with one being the “worst,” while higher rank numbers mean a “healthier” score.

 

 

Source of study: Velotric

 

