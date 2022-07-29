Amy Boyer Memorial Scholarship Golf Outing Sept. 17

In my mother’s honor, her memorial foundation awarded three $750 scholarships to North BaltimoreHigh School seniors who met the following criteria: minimum of 3.0 GPA, involvement in extracurriculars at school or in the surrounding community, and planned to attend a two-year university, four-year university, or trade school after graduation. This year’s recipients were Madison Westgate, Cassadie Jacobs, and Meredith Buchanan.