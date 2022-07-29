Amy Boyer Memorial Scholarship Golf Outing Sept. 17

posted by Bailey Boyer on FB
The Amy Boyer family would like to thank everyone who helped with, donated, and attended the 1st Annual Amy Boyer Memorial Golf Outing and made giving away our first set of scholarships possible.
In my mother’s honor, her memorial foundation awarded three $750 scholarships to North Baltimore High School seniors who met the following criteria: minimum of 3.0 GPA, involvement in extracurriculars at school or in the surrounding community, and planned to attend a two-year university, four-year university, or trade school after graduation. This year’s recipients were Madison Westgate, Cassadie Jacobs, and Meredith Buchanan.
The 2nd Annual Amy Boyer Memorial Golf Outing will be held September 17, 2022 at Birch Run Golf Course in North Baltimore. All proceeds benefit the Amy Boyer Memorial Scholarship at North Baltimore High School.