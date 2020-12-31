An Appetizer Worth the (Short) Wait

(Culinary.net) Appetizers are many people’s favorite part of a meal. From dips and finger foods to little treats and fried pieces of perfection, there is a wide array of considerations for a pre-meal snack.

Some appetizers are much more appropriate at certain events. For example, buffalo chicken wings are best enjoyed on game days, salads are normally served at showers and vegetable trays are a typical family gathering classic.

However, there are recipes that are too easy to make and too satisfying not to serve at almost every festivity you and your family attend. This Easy Crab Rangoon shines above the rest for many reasons, but the main point of this heavenly sample is it’s easy to make and bake.

This appetizer is placed in the oven until it’s golden brown, topped with little green scallions with a creamy filling all packaged in a crispy outer layer.

Plus, the cream cheese is mixed with luscious amounts of crab meat. This is a seafood lover’s dream. Actually, it’s any appetizer lover’s dream.

To make this mouthwatering recipe, you only need a handful of ingredients and a few kitchen tools.

The little bites of perfection come out of the oven steaming hot, waiting to be topped with more crunchy, fresh scallions. Once they have cooled for a few moments, they are ready to be devoured.

This bite-size, savory snack will be all the rage at family dinners and parties with the kids alike. They fit perfectly in the palms of hands and within a few bites, they are gone and your loved ones are asking for seconds.

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!

Easy Crab Rangoon

Servings: 12

Nonstick cooking spray

12 wonton wrappers

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

4 ounces lump crabmeat

1 scallion, sliced thin, green and white parts separated

1 teaspoon fresh ginger, grated

1 teaspoon soy sauce

Heat oven to 350 F. Spray muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray. Press wonton wrappers into muffin cups. Lightly spray wrappers with nonstick cooking spray and bake until lightly browned, 6-9 minutes. Let cool slightly. In medium bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth. Combine with crabmeat, scallion whites, ginger and soy sauce. Fill each wonton wrapper with filling. Bake until filling is heated through, 6-8 minutes. Sprinkle with scallion greens. Serve warm.

SOURCE:

Culinary.net