And the Winner is….

The community Snow People Contest was a huge success! Twenty wooden Snow People silhouettes were given out to community members and businesses to be decorated with nineteen returned to the front lawn of the North Baltimore Public Library. Votes (monetary donations) were collected and tabulated.

Linda Albright’s Snow Person, adorned with a wintery snow scene, was the winner!

 

The total collected for the North Baltimore Downtown Christmas Light fund was $648.00. Stay tuned for the possibility of a silent auction of Snow People.

Thank you to everyone that created snow people and voted we are off to a great start to light up downtown for the 2021 Holiday Season!

