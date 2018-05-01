Andrew Thomas Holman, 21 of Findlay passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 in Orange County, CA.

He was born on January 11, 1999 in Findlay. He is survived by his parents, Kim and Rich Cole and Sean and Tennie Holman, all of Findlay; five siblings, Emily Cole of Findlay; Justin (Katie) Cole of Springfield, MO; Barak (Deserae) Mowery of Henderson, NC; Preston (Jennifer) Mowery of Forest, OH and Darrin (Carly) Mowery of Forest, OH; grandparents, Shirley Kast of North Baltimore, OH; Margaret Cole of Findlay; Edwin Thomas (Carol) Holman of Clearwater, FL; Gary Wagner of Bradenton, FL; Anna Estep of Forest, Ohio and aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Ashley Beth Holman and grandparents, Donald Kast, Richard Cole, Sr., Frances Wagner and Lonzo Estep.

He was a 2017 graduate of Findlay Digital Academy. Andrew loved playing baseball as a child and watching it on tv. He enjoyed playing video games and hanging out with his friends, Peyton, Jake, Mickey and many others.

Andrew attended Holy Family Catholic Church with his family and served as altar server for seven years. He loved spending time with his family, especially his little sister who he was extremely proud of (Emily). He absolutely loved that she was attending the same schools and played softball; he never missed a chance to tell her how much he loved her. Andrew also leaves behind his dog Diamond.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00pm Thursday, September 24, 2020 at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME with Father Art Niewiadomski officiating. Burial will follow in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00pm Wednesday at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service (11:00am-12:00pm) Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials can be directed to Holy Family Catholic Church or to Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation in his memory. Online condolences can be shared by visiting coldrencrates.com.