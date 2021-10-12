North Baltimore, Ohio

ANG 180th Night Flying Training This Week

 

(Swanton, Ohio) – The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights Tues., Oct. 12 through Thurs., Oct. 14, weather permitting. Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about 10:00 p.m. this week.

Training flights normally take place during daylight hours, but F-16 pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct night operations as part of their overall readiness training. The 180th Fighter Wing appreciates the continued support from the citizens of Ohio and Michigan as we continue to train in support of our mission.

