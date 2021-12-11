North Baltimore, Ohio

Anna M. Dewulf, 89

Anna M. Dewulf, 89, of North Baltimore, passed away at 2:29 a.m., Friday, December 10. 2021.  She was born on June 10, 1932, in Berea, KY to the late William and Helen (Henderson) Moberly.  She married Oscar R. Dewulf on August 27, 1949, and he preceded her in death on March 19, 2004.  

Anna is survived by her children: David (Ingrid) Dewulf of Perrysburg, Debra (George) Kean, William Dewulf, Mark (Ivy) Dewulf and Brian (Wendy) Dewulf, all of North Baltimore; sisters: Mabel (Joe) Shafer of Toledo, Norma (Richard) Mikesell, Dorothy (Curtis) Early, Shirley (Jim) Jellison of West Alexandria and Linda (Mel) O’Dell of Eaton; brothers: Charles (Shirley-deceased) Moberly and Dale (Phyllis) Moberly of Eaton; grandchildren: Aryn (Chad) Hinkle, Jason (Jen) Kean, Ashley (Takahiro Usui) Fennell, Marianne Dewulf, Tammy Douglas, Heather (Joe) Busch, Jessica (Brad) Smith, Lauren Dewulf and Katie Dewulf; great-grandchildren: Daniel Hinkle, Oscar Kean, Joshua, Rylee and Taylor Fennell, Hunter and Bailey Douglas, Olivia, Bradley and Bryson Busch, Elza, Emmitt and Ozzie Smith.  

She was also preceded in death by sisters: Edith (Lew) Taylor and Lelia (Jim) Wymer; brother, Michael Moberly.  

Anna was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, North Baltimore.  

The family would like to thank Dr. Jacobus, the entire nursing staff at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay for their kind and comforting care.  

Our hearts are broken and you will sadly be missed.  See ya later!

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church, North Baltimore.  Father Art Niewiadomski Celebrant.  Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.  

Visitation will be held 4:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.  

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, North Baltimore and/or Bridge Home Health and Hospice.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.

