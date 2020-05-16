WOOD COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

ANNUAL BENEFIT GARAGE SALE RESCHEDULED

ONLINE “GARAGE-SALE-LESS GARAGE SALE GIVING EVENT” PLANNED

Due to restrictions in place from the Ohio Department of Health and the inability for large groups to gather, the Annual Wood County Humane Society Benefit Garage Sale, originally scheduled for May 21, 22, & 23 has been rescheduled. Tentatively, the sale will be held the weekend before Labor Day pending any further orders from the Ohio Department of Health.

“We are very saddened at having to move the sale from our traditional “weekend before Memorial Day” time slot”, said Stephanie Ringler, co-coordinator of the sale; “It’s been a tradition for two and half decades. We are, however, confident that our loyal garage sale goers will be out in full force in September and continue to look for ways to support the Wood County Humane Society.”

As a non-profit organization, the Wood County Humane Society is dependent on fundraisers and donations to maintain operations at the Minnebelle Conley Shelter on Van Camp Road in Bowling Green. The garage sale is one the Society’s largest fundraisers and brought in over $19,400 in sales with another $1,200 in underwriting support in 2019, leaving a net profit to the Society of over $18,000, all of which is directly used for shelter operations.

To help mitigate the shortfall of a rescheduled sale, the coordinators of the annual benefit sale are planning an online giving event “The ‘Garage-Sale-Less’ Garage Sale”. This online giving event will allow garage sale customers the opportunity to financially support the Society and shelter operations. According to Erin Moore, Shelter Manager, the shelter is treating 8 heart worm positives this month, six which will also be spayed/neutered, and has a specialized surgery scheduled for a dog, leaving a possible bill in the thousands. “Income from the sale is worked into the budget every year; it’s imperative we help make up the shortfall from not having the sale in May,” stated Joe Schroeder, co-coordinator of the sale; “Please consider giving in this way to help make up the few months difference in income until we hopefully have the sale in September.”



To donate to the Humane Society’s “Garage-Sale-Less Garage Sale”, head to the www.facebook.com/wchsohio. The link for online giving will be posted May 20 – May 25. Additionally, donations can also be sent to the society by check payable to “WCHS” and mailed to 801 Van Camp Road, Bowling Green OH 43402. Please note “Garage Sale” in the donation line.