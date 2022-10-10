North Baltimore, Ohio

Annual Veterans Day Clothing Fundraiser Information

 

*Annual Veterans Day Clothing Fundraiser Information*
 
The North Baltimore National Honor Society is kicking off its annual clothing fundraiser for the North Baltimore Legion, Post 539.
 
For ease of ordering, this year there is a website where orders can be placed. There are no shipping charges, as all orders will be picked up after printing and distributed from the middle/high school in advance of the ceremony (exact distribution date to be announced).
 
This year’s design is below, and has a full run of youth and adult sizes in short sleeve t-shirts, long sleeve t-shirts, crewneck sweatshirts, and hoodies.
 
All proceeds from the fundraiser will be donated to the Legion at the Veterans Ceremony on Friday, November 11th.
 
 
This year’s Veterans Ceremony will be held at the middle/high school on Friday, November 11th in the afternoon. Specific details to come.
 
For anyone interested in submitting new veterans or active service members to be honored in the slideshow, please email the following information to mrein@nbls.org:
 
· A photo of the person
· The branch in which they are serving/served
· Their connection to North Baltimore
· Any additional information you would like included (years of service, etc.)
 
If you have any questions, please email Makayla Rein, NHS Adviser, at mrein@nbls.org.
 
Thank you for your support!
 

