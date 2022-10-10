Annual Veterans Day Clothing Fundraiser Information*

The North Baltimore National Honor Society is kicking off its annual clothing fundraiser for the North Baltimore Legion, Post 539.
For ease of ordering, this year there is a website where orders can be placed. There are no shipping charges, as all orders will be picked up after printing and distributed from the middle/high school in advance of the ceremony (exact distribution date to be announced).
This year’s design is below, and has a full run of youth and adult sizes in short sleeve t-shirts, long sleeve t-shirts, crewneck sweatshirts, and hoodies.
All proceeds from the fundraiser will be donated to the Legion at the Veterans Ceremony on Friday, November 11th.
Items can be ordered here: https://www.jupmodesupply.com/…/north-baltimore…
For anyone interested in submitting new veterans or active service members to be honored in the slideshow, please email the following information to mrein@nbls.org:
· A photo of the person
· The branch in which they are serving/served
· Their connection to North Baltimore
· Any additional information you would like included (years of service, etc.)
If you have any questions, please email Makayla Rein, NHS Adviser, at mrein@nbls.org.
Thank you for your support!