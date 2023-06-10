Annual Wood County Health Department Clean Plate Awards

BOWLING GREEN—Wood County Health Department is pleased to announce the presentation of this year’s Clean Plate Awards on Thursday, June 15 at 5 p.m. The presentation will take place at the Wood County Health Department located at 1840 East Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green, Ohio.

The 2023 Clean Plate Award will be presented to 38 licensed food facilities out of more than 800 in Wood County. These food facilities have been dedicated to upholding excellent sanitation and food safety knowledge within their operations. The recipients will receive a certificate of excellence and recognition of outstanding performance in food safety from the Wood County Health Department. The winners of the Clean Plate Award will also receive a decal to display at their facility. This is the 13th year that the Wood County Board of Health will present this award.

“The food service and retail food service establishments that receive this award make food safety their number one priority. Meeting the criteria for the Clean Plate Award is no easy task. We are thankful for their dedication to providing safe products for their consumers,” said Lana Glore, Director of Environmental at the Wood County Health Department.

This year’s recipients include: The Bard’s Coffee, BG’s Frosty Fare, Bowling Green Manor, Conneaut Elementary School, Crim Elementary School, Eastwood Elementary School, Eastwood High School, Eastwood Middle School, First Solar PGT-2, Frobose Meat Locker, GLCAP Jordan Family Development Center, Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Kingston Care Center of Perrysburg, McDonalds on North Main St. in Bowling Green, McDonalds on Wooster St. in Bowling Green, Meijer Gas Station-Store #116, Mike & AJ’z Ice Cream Shack, Myla Marcus Winery, North Baltimore Middle/High School, Northcoast Deli & Mr. Melon 2, Northwood Local School, Owens Community College Culinary Center -Terrace View Café, Porkbelly BBQ, Primrose School of Perrysburg, Rita’s Dairy Bar, Robert Bettinger Inc. (Nazareth Hall), Rossford School PK-5, Rossford School 6-12, Sundae Station, VFW Post #1148, Wood County Committee on Aging – Bowling Green, Wood County Committee on Aging – Grand Rapids, Wood County Committee on Aging – North Baltimore, Wood County Committee on Aging – Northeast, Wood County Committee on Aging – Pemberville, Wood County Committee on Aging – Perrysburg, Wood County Committee on Aging – Wayne and Wood County Justice Center.

Questions regarding the Clean Plate Awards may be directed to Lana Glore, Director of Environmental Health at 419-354-2702, ext. 3244 or [email protected]

The mission of Wood County Health Department is to prevent disease, promote healthy lifestyles and protect the health of everyone in Wood County. Our Community Health Center provides comprehensive medical services for men, women and children. We welcome all patients, including uninsured or underinsured clients, regardless of their ability to pay, and we accept most third-party insurance. For more information, visit woodcountyhealth.org.