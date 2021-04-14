NBX WaterShedsun
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
January Start with us
March 2020
BVH March 2020
May 2019
Oct. 2018 Update
Ol’ Jenny
3 panel GIF
Briar Hill Health Update
Logo
Weekly Specials

Another Eagle Scout Project in NB

Last weekend ground was broken to start the construction of another Boy Scout Eagle Scout project.  Read more about it here, in the words of the Scout himself:

My name is Aaron Boes and I’m a sophomore from Elmwood High School. I am a part of the North Baltimore Boy Scout Troop 315.

The ceremonial “groundbreaking” with Mayor Goldner, left, and Rick VanMooy, right, representing the Village Tree Commission, and Aaron Boes and his dad in the middle, representing the Scouts.
Aaron Boes of Boy Scout Troop 315 of North Baltimore, presented his idea for this project to the Village Council before the Covid pandemic hit, and is now able to get the work started.



For my Eagle Scout project, I am building a pergola and drinking fountain at the village sewer plant. It will be a part of the Memorial Tree Park. It will be a place where people can buy a tree in memory of a person, relax and remember them.

This project will help beautify the community.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website