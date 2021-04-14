Another Eagle Scout Project in NB

Last weekend ground was broken to start the construction of another Boy Scout Eagle Scout project. Read more about it here, in the words of the Scout himself:

My name is Aaron Boes and I’m a sophomore from Elmwood High School. I am a part of the North Baltimore Boy Scout Troop 315.





For my Eagle Scout project, I am building a pergola and drinking fountain at the village sewer plant. It will be a part of the Memorial Tree Park. It will be a place where people can buy a tree in memory of a person, relax and remember them.



This project will help beautify the community.