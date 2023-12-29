National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

(Family Features) COPD, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, is also known as emphysema or chronic bronchitis. It’s a serious lung condition that can make it difficult to breathe. Millions of people have been diagnosed with COPD, but millions more have it and don’t know. Anyone can develop COPD, but people living in rural areas are more likely to have it due to exposure to lung irritants from jobs in rural industries, higher smoking rates and less access to medical care. Find more information at copd.nhlbi.nih.gov.